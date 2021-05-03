Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) had its price target hoisted by Roth Capital from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DEN. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Denbury has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:DEN traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,868. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.71 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

