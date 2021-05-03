DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.22

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.22 and last traded at $68.04, with a volume of 1703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.51.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.08.

The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.52, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.68.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,157,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,056,000 after purchasing an additional 953,367 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,015,000 after purchasing an additional 223,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,041,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

