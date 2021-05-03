DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Hits $4.91

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $128.25 million and $221,944.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.91 or 0.00008656 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.00281222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $673.02 or 0.01185270 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00029398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.63 or 0.00735504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,086.33 or 1.00535931 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

