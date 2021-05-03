Desjardins Comments on Fiore Gold Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (CVE:F)

Fiore Gold Ltd. (CVE:F) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fiore Gold in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiore Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

CVE:F opened at C$1.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.15 million and a PE ratio of 4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Fiore Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.70 and a twelve month high of C$1.75.

Fiore Gold (CVE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$22.43 million for the quarter.

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the United States. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open pit, heap leach mine located in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of approximately 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

