Desjardins Comments on K92 Mining Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KNT. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

KNT opened at C$8.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.62. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.09 and a 12 month high of C$8.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 33.84.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$62.56 million for the quarter.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

