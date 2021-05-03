Desjardins Weighs in on BCE Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BCE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

BCE stock opened at $47.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,067,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in BCE by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

