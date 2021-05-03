Desjardins Weighs in on Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$48.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.32 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WDO. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.23.

WDO stock opened at C$9.06 on Monday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$15.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.