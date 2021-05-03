Dether 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8,953.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Dether has traded up 93% against the dollar. One Dether coin can now be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dether has a market cap of $3.00 million and $8,953.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00072718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00073037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.02 or 0.00885879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,233.45 or 0.10977864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00100294 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00047059 BTC.

About Dether

DTH is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 coins. The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

