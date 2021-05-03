Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $158.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.
Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.24. The stock had a trading volume of 36,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $155.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.69 and its 200 day moving average is $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
