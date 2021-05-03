Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $158.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.24. The stock had a trading volume of 36,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $155.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.69 and its 200 day moving average is $125.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

