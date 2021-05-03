Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $155.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Landstar System from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.87.

Landstar System stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $99.02 and a 12 month high of $179.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.72.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

