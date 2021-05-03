Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Rothaeusler forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Wohnen’s FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

DWHHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of DWHHF stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.23. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

