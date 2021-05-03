DEX Price Hits $0.0337 on Top Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. DEX has a total market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEX has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One DEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.06 or 0.00890079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00098165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,467.70 or 0.09304345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00046256 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.