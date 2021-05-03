dHedge DAO Price Up 1% This Week (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $27.14 million and $2.98 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $2.70 or 0.00004762 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,034,409 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

