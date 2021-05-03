Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 172,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 122,735 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 210,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 83,532 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 47,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Sidoti began coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DBD stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

