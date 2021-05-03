DIGG (DIGG) Trading Up 29.6% Over Last Week

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, DIGG has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $52,757.16 or 0.91188235 BTC on major exchanges. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $46.26 million and approximately $165,533.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00064814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.47 or 0.00279097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.58 or 0.01169437 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00029119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.45 or 0.00730186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,941.30 or 1.00148772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 877 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.