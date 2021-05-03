Digital Media Solutions (DMS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $102.63 million during the quarter.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

DMS opened at $12.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. Digital Media Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

In related news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $53,374,436.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

DMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.