DigitalBits Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 53.7% higher against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $77.47 million and $1.49 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.29 or 0.00573946 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006662 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020741 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,560.85 or 0.02695991 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000766 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

