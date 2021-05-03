DigitalNote (XDN) Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last Week

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $31.46 million and $185,357.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.83 or 0.00718128 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,039,780,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,892,815,502 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

