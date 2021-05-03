Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 4,968 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,852 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.53% of SmartFinancial worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

SMBK stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $357.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%. Research analysts expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

