Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 8,117 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Quaker Chemical worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

In other news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,264.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $242.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $138.39 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 673.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $385.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.00.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.