Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 444,585 Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 444,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.30% of Bluegreen Vacations at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BVH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $10,312,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.04. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.42. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $151.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluegreen Vacations Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.