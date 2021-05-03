Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,918 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.81% of Brightcove worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Brightcove by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 141,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Brightcove news, Director Tsedal Neeley bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,018.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $14.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $585.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.24, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCOV. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

