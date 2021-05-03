Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 118.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Fastly worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $471,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 261,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,604,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,450 shares of company stock valued at $25,601,281 over the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

FSLY stock opened at $63.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

