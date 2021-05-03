Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 48,415 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 48,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.50% of ChannelAdvisor worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $628.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.97 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $8,842,128.75. Also, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,648. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

