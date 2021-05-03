Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,451,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,978 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.95% of Acacia Research worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Research stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. Acacia Research Co. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $299.62 million, a P/E ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.17.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

