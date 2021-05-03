Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.71% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 297,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GHL. JMP Securities raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.19 million, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 38.14% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, President David Wyles sold 36,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $552,240.34. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 72,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Ferro acquired 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,538.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

