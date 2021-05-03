Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.47% of Fulgent Genetics worth $6,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,411,000 after acquiring an additional 398,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 147,894 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,114,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 35,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Shares of FLGT opened at $77.02 on Monday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

