Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.94 Million Stock Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,012,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 30,469 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.37% of Nordic American Tankers worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

NAT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nordic American Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NYSE NAT opened at $3.31 on Monday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $487.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

