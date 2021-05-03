Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.29 Million Stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 358,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.39% of Unity Bancorp worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNTY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Mark S. Brody sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $186,831.46. Also, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $29,545.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,609.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,726 shares of company stock worth $396,233. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $23.36.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

