Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Bandwidth worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $494,808.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,310 shares of company stock worth $2,905,281 over the last 90 days. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth stock opened at $132.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.65 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.89 and its 200-day moving average is $154.93.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.