Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.22% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 320.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.59 and a beta of 0.99. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBA. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.