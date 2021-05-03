Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,568 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of EVO Payments worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EVO Payments by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after acquiring an additional 346,297 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in EVO Payments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $28.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.59 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVOP. Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,772.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,174 shares of company stock worth $2,936,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

