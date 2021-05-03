Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.58% of USA Truck worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in USA Truck by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,285 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in USA Truck by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 87,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in USA Truck by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in USA Truck by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Truck stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $136.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 2.26.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

