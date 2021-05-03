Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.92% of Origin Bancorp worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 185,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 55,234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBNK opened at $43.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $44.97.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OBNK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

