Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Codexis worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Codexis by 357.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 110,725 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth $973,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $755,200. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.