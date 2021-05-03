Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 17,613 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.55% of Geospace Technologies worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 632,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 278,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 97,575 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEOS stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

