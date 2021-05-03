Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 49,511 Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Braskem worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Braskem alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Braskem in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braskem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

BAK opened at $19.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.90. Braskem S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.