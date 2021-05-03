Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,330 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.79% of Rite Aid worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rite Aid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on RAD shares. TheStreet upgraded Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of RAD opened at $17.52 on Monday. Rite Aid Co. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $965.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.