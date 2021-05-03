Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Diane E. Offereins Sells 15,000 Shares

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DFS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,563. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average of $88.94. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

