Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.79

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.79 and last traded at $115.07, with a volume of 4719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.19.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,791. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,542,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

