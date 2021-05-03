DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) is DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s 9th Largest Position

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,688,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,048 shares during the period. DISH Network makes up 1.6% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.89% of DISH Network worth $169,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth $1,270,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth about $2,090,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 39,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,527. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

