Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.30

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 1110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Diversey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

About Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

