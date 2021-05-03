dKargo (DKA) Market Capitalization Reaches $189.76 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. dKargo has a market capitalization of $189.76 million and $1.58 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dKargo coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dKargo has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dKargo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00073229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00073268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.49 or 0.00895241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,078.02 or 0.10679783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00100408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047129 BTC.

About dKargo

DKA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

Buying and Selling dKargo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dKargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dKargo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.