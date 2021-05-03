Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DNHBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNHBY traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.64. 62,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,680. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Dnb Asa has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $22.62.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

