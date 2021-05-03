Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 80,374 shares.The stock last traded at $54.00 and had previously closed at $52.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Docebo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.87.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Docebo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at $968,000.

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

