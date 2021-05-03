DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Wolfe Research started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at $53,480,334.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,391 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $222.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of -188.93 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.00.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

