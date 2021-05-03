DOGEFI 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $507,753.00 (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, DOGEFI has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One DOGEFI coin can currently be bought for $3.64 or 0.00006407 BTC on exchanges. DOGEFI has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $507,753.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.00281222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.02 or 0.01185270 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00029398 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.63 or 0.00735504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,086.33 or 1.00535931 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DOGEFI Coin Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here . DOGEFI’s official website is dogefi.army . The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI

DOGEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOGEFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DOGEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

