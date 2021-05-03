DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DASH. Truist lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.12.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.97. 11,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,786. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.28. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.