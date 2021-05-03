DopeCoin (DOPE) Achieves Market Cap of $473,531.25

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One DopeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $473,531.25 and approximately $24,043.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.78 or 0.00479662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000838 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DopeCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency created for the cannabis community. It has a 60 second blocktime and uses the scrypt algorithm. “

DopeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

