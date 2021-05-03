Dora Factory Hits Market Cap of $43.35 Million (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Dora Factory coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.57 or 0.00049336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a market cap of $43.35 million and $14.07 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00068934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00072449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $516.80 or 0.00892410 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,478.03 or 0.09459388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00098776 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00046401 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

DORA is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,517,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

